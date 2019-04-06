Some power at the resort while the city will see rain today

The resort has seen 14 cm of snow in the last 24 hours! (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

Road conditions from DriveBC as of 8:25 a.m.:

Highway 1 west: No warnings, conditions or planned construction.

Highway 1 east: Lane closure at Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for vehicle recovery, expect delays until 1 p.m. Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.

Highway 23 north: No warnings, conditions or construction.

Highway 23 south: Safety drills at the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry between 10 a.m. and noon. Expect 20 minute delays.

Check DriveBC for up to date conditions.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today-Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Rain beginning this afternoon. Snow level 1000 metres rising to 1400 metres near noon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight-Rain ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

See Environment Canada for more details.

Snow report at Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 13 cm

Last 48 hours: 14 cm

Base depth: 223 cm

Season total: 944 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Prepare for adventurous travel below treeline with a variable overnight refreeze. Watch out for skier triggerable windslabs in the North alpine where it is still possible to find winter snow.”

Spring Conditions: The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms.

See more information on Avalanche Canada’s website.

 

