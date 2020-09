Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

The B.C. Greens have chosen Sonia Furstenau as their new leader following a multi-day vote by members.

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out environmental lawyer Cam Brewer and entrepreneur Kim Darwin in the leadership race.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Green Party