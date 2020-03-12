Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attends a rally for her husband Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel corona virus.

Following medical advice, the prime minister’s wife is remaining in isolation for the time being.

The PMO says in a statement that she is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.

It says the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms.

Trudeau announced earlier Thursday that he would be in isolation and working from home after his wife showed mild flu-like symptoms.

He also called off a planned appearance at the Public Health Agency of Canada and a scheduled meeting with his provincial, territorial and Indigenous counterparts in Ottawa.

READ MORE: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Gregoire Trudeau thanked people who have reached out to her.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a statement.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

She urged people to share the facts and take their health seriously.

Extended coronavirus coverage here

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

BCHL suspends 2020 playoffs until further notice

Games and hockey-related activity have been cancelled until further notice, due to COVID-19

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Hockey playoff games in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) are… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think cancelling large public events because of the coronavirus will help stop it?

Dozens of events have been cancelled as the virus spreads across the world

Province says upcoming caribou plans for Revelstoke shouldn’t largely impact industry or recreation

Minister Doug Donaldson met with local stakeholders and government this week

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

Rent Bank could soon be coming to the Central Okanagan

Bank would aim to help low-income families maintain their housing in the region

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Penticton’s SOEC cancelling, postponing gatherings until further notice

BC Government urges gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19

Suspected drunk driver crashed into Kamloops home

The alleged driver is said to be a resident of the home involved in the crash, say police

Most Read