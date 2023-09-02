Sorrento evacuation order downgraded to alert for Shuswap wildfire

A map showing current evacuation order and alert areas in the Shuswap as of 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (CSRD photo)

An evacuation order for 14 properties in the Sorrento area of the Shuswap has been downgraded to alert, and residents at those addresses may return home.

The order was issued Wednesday, Aug. 30, due to the Bush Creek East wildfire which is mapped at roughly 43,000 hectares by BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire continues to pose a risk to these Sorrento properties and residents must be prepared to evacuate again on short notice if conditions worsen, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said Saturday, Sept. 2.

Refer to the CSRD’s emergency mapping dashboard to see how your property is affected.

Here’s what residents should do when an evacuation alert is in effect:

• Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, and immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

• Assist your local Emergency Support Services Team by self-registering now on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. This streamlines the registration process in an Evacuation Order.

• Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

• Accommodation in the area can be limited. Make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible.

• Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Regularly monitor the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD’s Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Or sign up for Alertable, our emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable.

Brendan Shykora

