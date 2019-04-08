Klaus and Trudy Kotzian are this year’s honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. It takes place at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. (Submitted photo)

South Okanagan couple to be honoured at Alzheimer walk

Couple chosen as the honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Since being diagnosed with dementia much has changed in Klaus and Trudy Kotzian’s lives.

But one thing remains constant, their passion for being active.

Whether hiking, skiing, cycling, sailing, travelling or volunteering in their community, of which the most satisfying project was Rails to Trails – making the abandoned Kettle Valley Rail Line part of the nationwide Trans Canada Trail – the couples 54-year marriage has been defined by their love of physical activity.

READ ALSO: Living life to the fullest with Alzheimer’s – an Okanagan couple’s story

“Since it started with Klaus, I’m the one who has changed the most,” says Trudy, who keeps herself grounded through attending yoga classes and line dancing weekly. “You have to take time for yourself and renew, so you have the energy to come back and take care of your partner.”

The couple, who are the honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s now attend Minds in Motion, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s social and fitness program for people in the early stages of dementia and a care partner.

READ ALSO: Summerland woman rises to the challenges of Alzheimer’s

They are one of the two-thirds of British Columbians who have personally known someone living with dementia.

The Walk for Alzheimer’s event provides an opportunity to remember or honour people in our lives who have been touched by dementia, while fundraising to support those living with the disease today. Funds raised at the walk will help enable Alzheimer Society of B.C. support and education in Penticton and help facilitate research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look towards a world without dementia.

READ ALSO: Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

For a limited time, people who fundraise in support of this event can make twice the difference. For every gift made online to the walk in B.C. before April 14, an extremely generous donor has pledged to match donations up to a total of $100,000.

If you are living with dementia or know someone else who is, you can show your support for them by registering for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. The fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. takes place at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

To double your impact and support people, like Klaus and Trudy Kotzian, who are on the dementia journey, register at www.walkforalzheimers.ca today.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC
Next story
Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight

PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrated their KIJHL Championship win with the community on… Continue reading

Native mussel species crimping Okanagan milfoil control plans

Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has Victoria reluctant to allow rototilling to control weeds

Invasive species workshop coming to Revelstoke May 21

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is hosting various workshops around the region

Being a constituency assistant isn’t about politics: it’s about community

Constituency assistants are non-partisan and employees of the legislative assembly of B.C

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

South Okanagan couple to be honoured at Alzheimer walk

Couple chosen as the honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Iconic sign put this South Okanagan city on the map

Boasting some of the best views of Penticton, the iconic landmark has an interesting history

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

Kelowna author releases first book

Krystyna Bellamy shares her story of defining her own life

Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

Black Coffee by Agatha Christie will show from April 17 to 18

Okanagan car club gives back to local high schools

Vintage Car Club, North OK chapter, donates $3,500 in wish list items for area auto shop classes

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Most Read