South Okanagan couple to be honoured at Alzheimer walk

Klaus and Trudy Kotzian are this year’s honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. It takes place at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. (Submitted photo)

Since being diagnosed with dementia much has changed in Klaus and Trudy Kotzian’s lives.

But one thing remains constant, their passion for being active.

Whether hiking, skiing, cycling, sailing, travelling or volunteering in their community, of which the most satisfying project was Rails to Trails – making the abandoned Kettle Valley Rail Line part of the nationwide Trans Canada Trail – the couples 54-year marriage has been defined by their love of physical activity.

“Since it started with Klaus, I’m the one who has changed the most,” says Trudy, who keeps herself grounded through attending yoga classes and line dancing weekly. “You have to take time for yourself and renew, so you have the energy to come back and take care of your partner.”

The couple, who are the honourees for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s now attend Minds in Motion, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s social and fitness program for people in the early stages of dementia and a care partner.

They are one of the two-thirds of British Columbians who have personally known someone living with dementia.

The Walk for Alzheimer’s event provides an opportunity to remember or honour people in our lives who have been touched by dementia, while fundraising to support those living with the disease today. Funds raised at the walk will help enable Alzheimer Society of B.C. support and education in Penticton and help facilitate research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look towards a world without dementia.

For a limited time, people who fundraise in support of this event can make twice the difference. For every gift made online to the walk in B.C. before April 14, an extremely generous donor has pledged to match donations up to a total of $100,000.

If you are living with dementia or know someone else who is, you can show your support for them by registering for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. The fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. takes place at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

To double your impact and support people, like Klaus and Trudy Kotzian, who are on the dementia journey, register at www.walkforalzheimers.ca today.

