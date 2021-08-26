South Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Penticton and Keremeos saw a rise in case count this week

Weekly COVID-19 case count for August 15-21 (BC CDC)

Weekly COVID-19 case count for August 15-21 (BC CDC)

The South Okanagan continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

During the week of August 15 to 21, health officials noted 43 COVID cases in Penticton alone, with Keremeos fostering 15 cases of their own.

Penticton and Keremeos account for more coronavirus cases this past week than the entire South Okanagan region had last week; 58 compared to 54.

READ MORE: South Okanagan COVID cases back over 50 for first time since April

Osoyoos and Oliver doubled in case count from 11 last week to 22 this week.

Princeton is up one case from last week now sitting at four total, while Summerland is down dramatically to only two cases.

While the Central Okanagan remains a COVID-hotspot, weekly cases are down quite a bit to 737.

However, to the north, Salmon Arm saw a jump to 79, with Vernon continuing to rise with 133 cases.

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
Victoria restaurateur in induced coma battling COVID-19 in Vancouver hospital
Next story
Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing, new location in the works

Just Posted

The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk was officially opened at Woodstoke, a music festival put on by the museum at the location, in 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke postponed to 2022

Ross Reid, a 12-year Revelstoke bus driver, is on the receiving end of a GoFundMe to aid with his expenses while he is treated for cancer. (Photo via GoFundMe)
Revelstoke comes together in support of local bus driver

SS. Columbia (left) and SS Lytton at the steamboat dock at the south end of Front Street, circa 1891. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 696)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 26

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction