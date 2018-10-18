Penticton and District Search and Rescue utilized the helicopter rescue team to assist in locating an injured hunter near Cawston on Wednesday. Western News file photo

South Okanagan hunter injured in ATV incident evacuated by rescue teams

Hunter was found on a mountainside overlooking Cawston

A 65-year-old Oliver resident was evacuated from a mountainside overlooking Cawston by a Penticton and District Search and Rescue helicopter rescue team on Wednesday afternoon.

The Victoria Emergency Co-ordination Centre called PENSAR shortly after 2 p.m. when a 911 call requesting medical assistance from an injured hunter was received.

According to PENSAR manager Randy Brown, the Oliver resident had been hunting in the mountain area west of Oliver when his ATV overturned which resulted in a suspected leg fracture. With no GPS co-ordinates, Keremeos RCMP were able to provide the rescue team with a location using the cell signal. This information along with phone contact with the hunter allowed rescuers to locate the subject in the mountains east of Cawston.

Related: Injured woman rescued from cave at Skaha Bluffs

The subject, once located, was immediately airlifted back to Penticton where he was transferred to an awaiting ambulance. The injuries are not suspected to be life threatening.

SAR Manager Randy Brown noted that the team was able to quickly evacuate the subject from the area due to having good co-ordinates and because the call was received in early in the afternoon. This allowed for the use of a helicopter to speed the rescue effort.

“We usually get these calls close to sunset, which would have possibly negated the use of aircraft, and everything would have had to conducted via land. This would have made for a long prolonged rescue effort over difficult terrain,” said Brown in a news release.

Brown reinforced that it is important to have a plan when you are in the backcountry and tell others where you will be and your intended route. He said if you are using all-terrain vehicles, don’t travel by yourself if you don’t have to, have a buddy.

Other tips he added include: have a GPS and don’t rely on your cellphone for location because they have limitations; carry extra batteries; have a signalling device like a mirror and whistle; carry something reflective so others can see you; carry extra food, water and clothing.

“Most people don’t realize that hypothermia can be more of an issue in shoulder seasons, than in the winter. So be prepared — the fall and spring can be full of weather surprises,” he said.

Brown added that the co-ordination between police, ambulance and the SAR team was seamless and aided in the quick response.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh says marijuana pardons are not enough
Next story
Great British Columbia ShakeOut earthquake drill reminder

Just Posted

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 14

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, October 21, 1893 Revelstoke Station is rapidly… Continue reading

Okanagan RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys found at the arrest of suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Earth still moving in Old Fort, B.C., but not above homes: geologists

Transportation Ministry crews are ready to start work on the Old Fort road

Video: Future brightens for Walla Artisan Bakery in Penticton

Protege learning the bread-making craft from master baker Benjamin Manea

Around the BCHL: Youth trumps experience for Chilliwack and Salmon Arm

Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

Spending, deficits higher in countries where voting system used

Black market will thrive until small pot growers and sellers included: advocates

Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord

Just under half of households no longer have a landline phone

‘Some baloney’ in assertion Canada’s pension fund has highest ethical standards

The Canadian Press Baloney Meter is a dispassionate examination of political statements culminating in a ranking of accuracy on a scale of “no baloney” to “full of baloney”.

Most Read