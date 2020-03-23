Penticton’s Government St. Liquor Store has closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Google maps)

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

Penticton’s Government St. Liquor Store is shutting its doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store’s owner, Jeff Leonard, said making the decision to close indefinitely was hard but he believes it was the right call.

“We’ve been struggling with the decision for the last week. There’s a lot of anxiety for the kids working that job with everything going on. We felt it was the right decision, as the government recommended today that all non-essential businesses should shut down and I don’t believe we’re essential,” said Leonard.

Leonard added he didn’t feel comfortable putting his employees in a potentially dangerous situation.

“About 80 per cent of our customers have been great, but for whatever reason there’s about 20 per cent that don’t believe it or just don’t get it and won’t adhere to six-foot (social distancing) rules.

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation.”

Like many other businesses across the country, the shop will be closed for the foreseeable future.

All other liquor stores in the city — both government and private — remain open as of Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating apparent shot fired into Penticton motel

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan Public Schools close playgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns
Next story
RCMP investigating apparent shot fired into Penticton motel

Just Posted

CSRD closes playgrounds to slow spread of COVID-19

Residents asked to respect closure which will be in effect until further notice

MP Morrison urges disclosure of communities with positive COVID-19 cases

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian says he has reached out to the province for clarity

‘We are working flat out’: Clinic begs Revelstoke to act against COVID-19

‘No one is exempt’

Video: Vehicles abandoned on mud flats in Columbia River

One leaking oil

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

COVID-19: Visitation limits in place at all Interior Health sites

Essential visits only restriction now in place to keep patients, healthcare workers safe

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Dyer: Getting Okanagan lakeshore properties off natural gas

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

Most Read