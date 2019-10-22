South Okanagan man charged following armed standoff gets bail

One of the men charged following the Oct. 2 shooting on Winnipeg Street has been released on bail.
Jesse Eldon Harry Mason appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Tuesday where he was granted bail for a break and enter charge.
Co-accused Josef Pavlik had his bail hearing put over to another date. He faces one count of break and enter with intent to commit offence, one count of robbery with a restricted/prohibited firearm, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.
Information about the proceedings is limited because of a publication ban, put in place to avoid tainting a potential jury pool.
The armed police standoff at an apartment complex at 298 Maple St. ended at roughly 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 when Pavlik, alleged to have been involved in an earlier shooting, surrendered to RCMP.
Mason and Pavlik will appear again on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.