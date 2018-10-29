South Okanagan man facing manslaughter charges in shooting death

Charges have been filed against the man involved in an April 2017 shooting in Penticton

RCMP at the apartment building where a man was killed on the morning of April 26 in Penticton. Mark Brett/Western News

Charges have been filed against the man allegedly involved in a shooting over a year ago in Penticton.

Sylvain Modeste Laurent Demers is charged with the manslaughter of Randall Toews. Demers is alleged to have used a firearm, related to the shooting that took place at a Creston Avenue apartment on April 26, 2017. The charges were sworn on Oct. 26, 2018.

Related: Neighbour recounts shooting in Penticton

At the time of the incident, RCMP said they were called to the residence at 998 Creston Ave., at about 10:30 a.m. for shots being fired.

Related: Penticton RCMP investigating possible murder

Neighbours told the Western News that they heard a loud bang, screaming and then saw a man holding his stomach where he had been shot. One person said they heard banging on his neighbour’s door and someone saying “it is in your best interest to open your door for me right now,” prior to the shooting.

Randall Toews was found deceased and a suspect was taken into custody. He was later released by RCMP, who commented at the time that it was an isolated incident, the parties knew each other and they did not feel the public was at risk

Related: Shooting suspect released

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.