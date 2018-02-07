Penticton resident Scott Dennis had his father’s urn stolen from his pickup truck in Penticton. (Submitted)

South Okanagan man has urn containing his father’s ashes stolen

A Penticton resident is hopeful his father’s urn will be returned after it was stolen from his truck

Scott Dennis is hoping someone with information about the whereabouts of his father’s urn will contact police.

The Penticton man said his truck was broken into sometime overnight Sunday and among other items stolen was a small box that housed his dad’s ashes inscribed with the words, “Dad 1938-2012.”

The box also had a sillhouette of a man and birds.

“It’s just horrible. He’s somewhere. Where? I don’t know where he is and that’s the weird thing,” he said.

The truck was broken into outside his home on Dafoe Street in Penticton.

“I woke up in the morning and was having coffee and saw my daughter’s socks sitting on the ground. I went to bring her out and the put the car seat in and the glove box was wide open, stuff was all over the ground and I noticed some things were missing,” he said,

He noticed right away that his ball hat collection was missing, some change and a pair of sunglasses.

“You don’t actually know what you have in there and you go throughout the day and you start remembering. Part way through the day I looked in the armrest because that’s where I kept the box and realized he was gone,” he said.

Dennis said he works on the road six months out of the year with his food concession business and decided to bring his Dad along with him.

“He travelled when he was younger and I thought it would be really cool to have him travel with me instead of having him on the mantle or something,” he said.

After the break-in he scoured his neighbourhood and garbage cans throughout the city looking for the five-inch box.

“I’m always looking at people’s hats to see if it’s one of mine so I can talk to them. I’m just hoping someone will return it. If they can’t do it, I hope that they give it to someone or bring it somewhere so I can get it back,” he said.

Anyone that has any information about the missing urn is encouraged to contact police.

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle
'We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,' says MLA Doug Clovechok

