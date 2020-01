Penticton RCMP are appealing to the public for help locating Trevor Batoche.

Thirty-seven-year-old Batoche is described as:

Aboriginal male

6” tall

170 lbs

Stocky build

Black hair

Medium complexion

“The RCMP are wanting to locate and check his well-being,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“If you have any information about Trevor or where he might be, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”