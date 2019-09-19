The Penticton Library and Museum and Archives. (Google maps photo)

South Okanagan man suing library for almost $20K has to settle for less

A man was suing the City of Penticton Library for almost $20,000 after his backpack was stolen

A man suing the City of Penticton Library for almost $20,000 had to settle for much less than what he was asking for.

The City of Penticton was ordered to pay Raman Singh $3,674.31, payable within 14 days of the release on Sept. 9.

READ MORE: Penticton Library being sued for almost $20K for allegedly stolen backpack

Raman proceeded with civil action against the library after his backpack, with his belongings inside it, was stolen while under the care of the guard on duty at the Penticton Public Library on Nov. 26, 2018.

Singh claimed there was a grand total loss of $19,910.31 for data recovery, laptop repairs, loss of tuition fees, a textbook, headphones, loss of a days wage and other fees. His biggest item was for “estimated future costs” at a price tag of $16,000.

In the City of Penticton response, filed on July 19, they claimed to not have any responsibility for the theft and it was Singh who did not ensure his backpack was secured before leaving it. However, it was determined they were on the hook for the costs associated with travel and tuition and reconfiguration of a new laptop.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island
Next story
Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly cloudy

High 17 degrees

Grizzlies program a pinnacle in the KIJHL

Monday to Thursday it’s a grind but playing in front of a full barn is fun-Ryan Parent, GM

Columbia River Treaty public input meeting coming to Revelstoke

It will be on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

See David Mamet’s The Frog Prince in Revelstoke this weekend

The show goes Saturday and Sunday at Track Street Growers

Indigenous collection added to Revelstoke library

Launch event coming Sept. 21

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

West Kelowna motorcyclist awarded $132K for traffic accident

Supreme Court of British Columbia finds pickup truck driver liable for motorcylist’s injuries

Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

David Weaver, of Nelson, was arrested and charged in October of last year

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

South Okanagan man suing library for almost $20K has to settle for less

A man was suing the City of Penticton Library for almost $20,000 after his backpack was stolen

Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Monday near Nanaimo

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

Vernon race organizer head-butted by homeless man won’t be stopped

Man arrested after allegedly stealing race flags, assaulting woman in Kalamalka Lake park

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

Most Read