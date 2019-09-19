South Okanagan man suing library for almost $20K has to settle for less

A man was suing the City of Penticton Library for almost $20,000 after his backpack was stolen

A man suing the City of Penticton Library for almost $20,000 had to settle for much less than what he was asking for.

The City of Penticton was ordered to pay Raman Singh $3,674.31, payable within 14 days of the release on Sept. 9.

Raman proceeded with civil action against the library after his backpack, with his belongings inside it, was stolen while under the care of the guard on duty at the Penticton Public Library on Nov. 26, 2018.

Singh claimed there was a grand total loss of $19,910.31 for data recovery, laptop repairs, loss of tuition fees, a textbook, headphones, loss of a days wage and other fees. His biggest item was for “estimated future costs” at a price tag of $16,000.

In the City of Penticton response, filed on July 19, they claimed to not have any responsibility for the theft and it was Singh who did not ensure his backpack was secured before leaving it. However, it was determined they were on the hook for the costs associated with travel and tuition and reconfiguration of a new laptop.

