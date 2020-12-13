BokBoks pizza place in Keremeos has closed its doors to take a stand against mandatory masks. It has a new sign up this weekend. (Twitter photo)

South Okanagan pizza place shuts down, changes its name to ‘Hydroxychloroquine’

BokBoks said it closed to fight against mandatory mask requirements

A pizza place in Keremeos has closed its doors and changed its name to fight against mandatory mask requirements. Bokboks Pizza has replaced its sign with a new one reading ‘Hydroxychloroquine.’

Hydroxychloroquine is a medication used to treat malaria and other diseases like lupus. It went under the spotlight when U.S. President Donald Trump referenced it in warding off COVID-19.

Bokboks, which has been in the community for several years, shut down late this week, posting a note saying they are trying to make a stand and will not enforce “so-called mandatory masks on our customers when it should be freedom of choice.”

READ MORE: Organizer of anti-mask protest fined $2,300

A note posted on the door reads: “We tried to make a stand but the rest of the businesses in town did not stand up with us and say no to all this. A neighbour out of greed even phoned the police on us until more people stand up and say no making we will be closed.

“Our health will not take the stress of trying to fight our public servants who think they are our authorities in this town on our own. Remember people they work for us.”

On Bokboks Facebook page it says the pizza by the slice restaurant is ‘closed permanently.’ Attempts to contact Bokboks by press deadline were not successful.

This is one of the signs posted on the door of BokBoks.

BokBoks pizza place in Keremeos has closed its doors to take a stand against mandatory masks. It has a new sign up this weekend. (Twitter photo)
