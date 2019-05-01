South Okanagan RCMP find young child alone downtown

A concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone

Penticton RCMP responded to a call from a concerned citizen that saw a young child alone in the downtown area with no parents. (RCMP supplied photo)

Penticton RCMP helped reunite a young child with their parent after they slipped out from their home to get in some early morning scooter time in.

Just before 8 a.m. on April 28 a concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone with no adults around, near Lions Park on Warren Avenue in Downtown Penticton.

READ MORE: Baby found alone in vehicle in B.C. Walmart parking lot

Penticton Frontline members attended the scene immediately and met up with the complainant and the young child. The child was not injured but complained of being cold. Members on scene wrapped the child in their patrol jackets to warm them while they figured out the situation.

Despite their young age the child was able to identify themselves and their residence. The members drove the child the short distance away where the parent of the child was still sleeping, and completely unaware that their child had slipped out for some early morning scootering.

“It appears the child had left on their own and headed to the nearby park on their scooter,” said Const. Liz Vant Erve of the Penticton RCMP. “Their parent was unaware that the child left and was relieved to have them returned safely.”

The Penticton RCMP would like to thank the man who called police, immediately recognizing that there was something amiss with a such a young child out alone early in the chilly morning.

