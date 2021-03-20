South Okanagan RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

The RCMP attempted to stop a truck pulling a trailer with a stolen RCMP shortly after midnight

RCMP are investigation following a midnight car chase and shots fired at officers. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Penticton’s RCMP deployed their Emergency Response Team after shots were fired at officers during a midnight car chase.

Shortly after midnight, an RCMP officer was in the middle of a proactive patrol near Lower Moorpark and West Bench Hill Drive, where he spotted a truck and trailer pulling an SUV.

The driver refused to stop at requests from the RCMP, and instead drove off at a high speed.

Shortly after it drove away, officers located the trailer at the side of the road, with the SUV still attached. The RCMP later confirmed that the SUV was stolen.

Another officer patrolling in the area spotted the truck, and also tried to pull it over, with the driver again speeding away from RCMP up Green Mountain Road.

“Officers later located the suspect truck on Green Mountain Rd, and upon approaching it, several gunshots were fired in the direction of the officers,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy.

“It then drove away, continuing to be pursued by officers at a safe distance, up Farleigh Lake Rd, west of Penticton, where it momentarily stopped, and then reversed into an officer’s vehicle, disabling it. The pursuit of the truck ceased at that time.”

With assistance from several specialized RCMP support teams, including the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and Air Services, two suspects were located and safely taken into custody.

“We have many resources actively deployed to Penticton, and will remain on scene as our investigation continues,” said Grandy.

No members of the public were injured and none of the officers involved suffered any serious injury.

There is no indication of any ongoing risk to the public related to this incident, according to the RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or have any other information, they are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or they can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

