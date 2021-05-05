South Okanagan RCMP launch search after pellet gun allegedly fired near woman

A witness overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged and something hit the water

The Penticton RCMP responded with multiple officers to reports of a man shooting off a pellet gun at Riverside Drive, near Coyote Cruises.

Shortly before 8 a.m, officers were dispatched to Riverside Drive and the Channel Parkway for a report of a man indiscriminately shooting an air gun in the direction of a passerby.

A witness reported the suspected shooter was walking alone on the east side of the river channel, with the witness on the opposite side of the channel.

The witness overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged from the suspect’s direction, and subsequently saw something strike the water near her.

A gun wasn’t seen, but the witness believed it likely was what was being discharged in her direction.

Officers converged on the area, conducting extensive patrols, including on foot. The suspect wasn’t able to be located at this time.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, 40-50 years of age, with “bushy” long blonde hair. He was possibly associated with a black-coloured, highly glossed camper van.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

