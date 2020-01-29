Police question strange colourful packages littering Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for discarding packages

Some of the packages that were discarded in the Town of Osoyoos. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify those responsible. (Submitted)

While saying the colourful, taped-up packages found so far throughout Osoyoos are harmless, RCMP maintain they are committed to find out the motive behind those who are dropping them off.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said several of the packages have been turned in at the detachment and officers have also found many of them.

READ MORE: Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

He added that examination of the contents has shown them to contain mostly small amounts of cutup paper, plastic and vinegar.

The Osoyoos RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have information that could lead them to the person(s) who are discarding the items.

People should call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-495-7236.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sex assault sentencing delayed for Vernon physiotherapist
Next story
Commuting via Vernon: Planned blackouts and snow removal hinder traffic

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP looking to identify fraud suspect

The incident occurred Jan. 9

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to remain closed between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Grizzlies beat Rockets in close game

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It was a packed house high… Continue reading

Runaway rail car reported on same train line as fatal 2019 derailment near Field

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

RCMP to review fatal Field train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Commuting via Vernon: Planned blackouts and snow removal hinder traffic

City of Vernon alerts motorists of planned power outages and work crews

Kimberly Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Conservation Officers found the mule deer buck entangled in Christmas lights

Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks to 5-2 win over Sharks

Vancouver has won 13 of last 16 games

Police question strange colourful packages littering Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for discarding packages

Man pleads guilty to fishing illegally for salmon in Shuswap

Fines handed out for offences which took place in August of 2019

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Sex assault sentencing delayed for Vernon physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet, who pled guilty to nine counts of sex assault, will be sentenced on March 30

RCMP respond to robbery in downtown Kelowna

This is a fluid situation and will be updated as more information becomes available

Most Read