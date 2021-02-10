The house at 718 Creekside Road that was damaged in a landslide in Aug. 2020 has been boarded up ever since. A lawsuit filed on Feb. 2021 has alleged the city is responsible for the slide, and the resulting decrease in property values to nearby properties. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

South Okanagan residents claim city responsible for 2020 landslide that damaged home

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for their property value going down

A lawsuit alleging negligence lead to a 2020 landslide has been filed against the City of Penticton.

The statement of claim was filed in Penticton Supreme Court on Feb. 4 by Sean Albert Wright and Daniel Kay Lo.

The claim alleges that the landslide which damaged a house at 718 Creekside Road, was caused due to a leaking water main and that the city had been negligent in allowing the water from the leak to erode and destabilize the slope.

Due to the slide, the claim also alleges that it caused a decrease in property values in the area including the plaintiff.

READ MORE: Local state of emergency declared at Penticton home

The lawsuit does not list a specific value for damages caused the 734 Creekside Road property.

In an email, City of Penticton communications manager Philip Cooper responded with a statement.

“Th City of Penticton acknowledges this claim pertains to a landslide that occurred on or about Aug. 6, 2020,” reads the statement. “This matter is being handled by the City’s liability insurance provider – Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia – and given it is before the Courts, the City is not in a position to provide further comment at this time.”

None of the allegations from the statement have been proven in court.

