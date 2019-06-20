Update: Alleged South Okanagan car-jacker threatened driver with bear spray

Elementary school was put under a hold and secure by RCMP

Update 12:01 p.m.

Okanagan Falls Elementary School was on lockdown for an hour on Thursday as Penticton RCMP searched for suspects in an alleged car-jacking.

Const. James Grandy said a woman called 911 to report her vehicle being stolen at 9 a.m. by a man who threatened her with bear spray while she was parking her vehicle in a lot on Westminster Ave. W. in Penticton.

After the stolen vehicle was spotted being driven to Okanagan Falls, numerous officers in the area responded — including the RCMP helicopter. This prompted the school to be put on a “hold and secure” from about 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

“The suspects ditched the victim’s vehicle after seeing a large police presence. A general duty officer spotted one of the suspects running down a steep hill near Highway 97 and Main Street and was able to capture him,” said Grandy.

He added that with help from the general public, the other suspect was later captured on Cedar Street without incident.

“Crimes such as this are not typical in Penticton, and are taken very seriously. Our officers, while working as a cohesive team, were able to quickly and safely capture those responsible,” said Grandy.

***********************************

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

Const. James Grandy said RCMP were searching for suspects in a car-jacking that took place in Penticton.

Grandy said two people are now in custody and the school has been released from the hold and secure.

“We were searching for the outstanding suspects and we believe we have them,” said Grandy.

**************

Okanagan Falls Elementary School was on a “hold and secure” for an hour this morning.

Staff at the school told the Western News that RCMP told them there was something going on in the area and to keep the students inside. They said they were given the all clear by RCMP around 10:30 a.m.

The Western News has contacted RCMP for further information and are waiting for a call back.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.