South Okanagan structure fire under investigation

A structure fire near Keremeos resulted in the closure of Highway 3 Tuesday night.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department had their hands full Tuesday night with a structure fire eight kilometres west of town between Hedley-Nickleplate and Ashnola roads.

READ MORE: A second fire this week in Similkameen destroys a housing unit

Fire chief Jordy Bosscha said Wednesday morning the 1,000-square-foot building, which he believed was abandoned at the time, was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene around 7 p.m.

“We had quick response as we just finished our weekly training with 21 volunteers,” said Bosscha. “There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.”

DriveBC reported the Highway 3 was closed for several hours as a result of the fire and no detour was available during that time.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone
Next story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

High avalanche danger near Revelstoke

Parks Canada advises skiers to go to the ski hill instead of backcountry

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Big dump: December’s snowfall near Revelstoke record breaking

Last month was the snowiest on record at Three Valley Gap on Highway 1

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area

Snow clearing mishaps leave residents stuck and frustrated

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

South Okanagan structure fire under investigation

A structure fire near Keremeos resulted in the closure of Highway 3 Tuesday night.

UBCO to hold survivors of sexual assault fundraiser

$7,500 goal amount will help provide counseling sevice for those waiting for treatment

Most Read