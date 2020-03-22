South Shuswap First Responders to stop taking calls amid COVID-19 concerns

In light of supply troubles and the risk of transmitting the COVID-19 virus, the South Shuswap First Responders Association has decided to stop responding to calls until the present crisis is at an end.

In a notice to residents of CSRD Area C, the First Responders Association outlines the factors that went into the decision. The notice states they have been unable to obtain the necessary personal protective equipment and the product necessary for sanitizing other equipment. Other issues include the closure of the facility they use for training which also leaves them unable to re-stock equipment.

“As volunteers, we are committed to the health and well-being of our community. We wouldn’t want to be an unknown carrier of the virus and then respond to a call and potentially infect those we are trying to help.”

The notice states the decision was very difficult, but that it was made respecting directives and advice from provincial and national health officials.

The South Shuswap First Responders are a group of trained volunteers who respond to medical emergencies. They serve the communities of Balmoral, Blind Bay, Carlin, Eagle Bay, Notch Hill, Skimikin, Sorrento, Sunnybrae and White Lake.

