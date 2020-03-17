Southside Market opens at 8 a.m. but they are asking customers to wait to come in until 9 a.m. in order for seniors and other vulnerable people to shop. (Photo via Facebook)

Southside Market asking public to come at 9, let seniors shop earlier

It’s safer for vulnerable people to come in when the store opens in the morning

Southside Market is asking customers to come in after 9 a.m. and allow those at most risk from COVID-19 to shop safely in the morning.

“This decision comes after finally seeing one of our regulars in store yesterday,” said owners Chris Lee and Michelle Tran in a Facebook post. “He hasn’t been able to come in for weeks after being hospitalized. It was so so nice to seen him out and about again! But it was also upsetting that he has to risk coming in at all just for the necessities.”

The market is asking for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems to shop between 8 a.m and 9 a.m.

Across the country grocery stores have seen bare shelves as people stock up on essentials in case they are required to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Cody Younker, assistant manager at Southside Market, the supply trucks came in without toilet paper Mar. 16 as well as sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer. Some canned goods are not showing up and he said rice is hit and miss, however, perishables are still available.

“We just ask people to be patient,” he said.

 

