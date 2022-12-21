FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Spain records hottest year ever in 2022

4 hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015

Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said Wednesday.

Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961.

The four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015, it said.

The service adds that, even with recent rainfalls, Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years. Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar.

Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year that has favored explosive wild fires, damaged crop yields and led to water restrictions. European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.

RELATED: 2021 was Kelowna’s driest year ever: Environment Canada

Climate changeEuropean Union

Previous story
B.C. SPCA asks people to put away bird feeders to reduce spread of avian flu
Next story
Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos

Just Posted

Alan Mason, veteran starter, giving last minute encouragement to a first time racer. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob)
Okanagan Cup hosted by Revelstoke Nordic last weekend

Top of the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)
Lifts at Revelstoke Mountain Resort delayed in opening due to cold weather

(Jad Warde/Facebook)
Morning Start: Winter Solstice

The cover of the Revelstoke TIMES Vol. 3. (Cover photo by Bruno Long)
The latest edition of Revelstoke TIMES magazine hits shelves