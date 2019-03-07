Mariana Brussoni photo/contributed

Speaker at Okanagan College questions if children are too safe

Dr. Mariana Brussoni warns that childhood is changing

Childhood is changing, but what will that do for confidence and resilience in adults?

Dr. Mariana Brussoni, an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia, will address the questions of risk and safety in childhoods as part of the Okanagan College Vernon Campus’ Signature Speaker Series.

Rethinking Risk: Are children too safe for their own good? will take place on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the lecture theatre of the Vernon campus.

“It used to be normal for children to spend long hours outdoors and away from watchful adults, playing how and where they chose. Today’s children spend more time indoors, supervised, in structured activities and in front of screens,” says Brussoni. “Many parents struggle to find a balance between bubble wrapping their kids and not protecting them enough. Fears of strangers, traffic and social services can overwhelm parents, making it hard for them to let go.”

READ MORE: Okanagan College Enactus teams going to nationals

Brussoni says research is mounting on the importance of giving kids more opportunities for risky play, considered thrilling and exciting play that includes children testing boundaries and flirting with uncertainty. This can include climbing trees, building forts, playing capture the flag and roaming the neighbourhood with friends.

This kind of play is associated with positive health, development and well-being in children, including increased physical activity, social skills, risk management skills, resilience and self-confidence. Brussoni’s interactive presentation will explore the evidence regarding changing childhoods, as well as strategies to restore balance.

READ MORE: Okanagan College students capture silver medal at competition

In addition to teaching at UBC, Brussoni also serves as an investigator with the British Columbia Children’s Hospital Research Institute and the British Columbia Injury Research and Prevention Unit.

Presented by Okanagan College, the Signature Speaker Series is sponsored by the Vernon Atrium Hotel and Conference Centre and Basket Case Picnics Catering. Admission is $10. Participants can register in advance online – www.okanagan.bc.ca/SignatureSpeakers – or pay at the door.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan city potential backdrop for ‘big studio’ film
Next story
Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills: studies

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

Avalanche control planned for west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Avalanche control is planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning. The high way… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Watch for compact snow and slush

AirBnBathroom post shows up on Revelstoke buy and sell page

A housing shortage also means a bathroom shortage

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

Enterprise Earth to descend upon Kelowna with new sound

The band will take the stage at Fernando’s Pub March 14

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Homeowners pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

True Leaf’s Okanagan central hub construction completed

The completed phase includes a two-storey, 18,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area.

Most Read