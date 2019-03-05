Christine Patton will speak at Okanagan College March 13 photo: contributed

Speaker series at Okanagan College has leadership focus

The series takes place March 13

There are leaders, and there are those who lead. Do you know the difference, and which one are you?

These are among the questions that will be explored by author and performance coach Christine Patton when she kicks off the OC Speakers Series in Kelowna this month.

Patton’s talk will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 at the Kelowna Downtown Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library at 1380 Ellis Street.

“I’m interested in what draws us to certain people and why. I’m a big believer that success does not have to involve struggle and hardship. There are ways we can all enhance performance, ignite creativity, polish professionalism and build resilience for enduring productivity and well-being,” said Patton.

READ MORE: Okanagan College helps local wine industry professionals

After spending fifteen years as a litigation lawyer and deputy judge in Ontario, Patton now puts her time and expertise to work helping athletes, businesses and individuals perform their best. She is the author of Showing Up – Becoming the Me I Want to Be: Aligning Your Life and Work for True Success. Patton is also a Certified Practitioner/Trainer with the HeartMath Institute.

READ MORE: Okanagan College has new entrepreneur-in-residence

The talk is presented in partnership with Shawna McCrea of Balance Well-Being and is part of the OC Speakers Series.

“This is the first in what we hope is a series of topics presented by experts in their field, many of whom will be accomplished members of our local community. We are excited to be hosting this event and look forward to some exciting presentations,” said Phil Ashman, Okanagan College’s regional dean for the Central Okanagan.

Admission is free, registration in advance is necessary on Eventbrite.com

Donations of non-perishable food or hygiene products will be gratefully accepted to help Okanagan College students in need as part of The Pantry food bank project at the Kelowna campus coordinated by the Okanagan College Students’ Union.

