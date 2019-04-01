Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

What do food, sex and salmonella have in common? How will eating insects help save the planet?

Award-winning author and veterinary epidemiologist David Waltner-Toews will share his insights during an upcoming talk as part of Okanagan College’s Speakers Series.

“Eating is our most intimate relationship with the world, and good intimate relationships require commitment,” said Waltner-Toews.

“We must ask of our food, ‘where were you before you came to my table, and where will you be tomorrow?’”

Waltner-Toews has published more than 20 books,his most recent book, Eat the Beetles!, challenges readers to think about their attitude toward insects, and whether eating them might help solve the planet’s environmental problems.

A professor emeritus at the University of Guelph, Waltner-Toews was founding president of Veterinarians without Borders Canada, of the Network for Ecosystem Sustainability and Health, and a founding member of Communities of Practice for Ecosystem Approaches to Health in Canada. He is also the recipient of the inaugural award for contributions to ecosystem approaches to health from The International Association for Ecology and Health.

Admission is free, however registration is required at eventbrite.ca

Donations of non-perishable food or hygiene products will be accepted to help Okanagan College students in need as part of The Pantry food bank project at the Kelowna campus coordinated by the Okanagan College Students’ Union.

Waltner-Toews’ reading will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13 in the theatre at The Innovation Centre in Kelowna.

