Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

It wasn’t a bomb, but it merited the skill of the police Explosives Disposal Unit.

Chase RCMP report that on April 10, the detachment received a report from a homeowner in Lee Creek in the North Shuswap that they had located a large amount of explosive detonating cord.

The cord was secured on the property until the arrival of the RCMP ‘E’ Division Explosives Disposal Unit. The disposal unit was able to properly dispose of the detonating cord.

No further details yet regarding its presence.

Read more: Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Read more: UPDATE: Explosive Disposal Unit have cleared scene where ‘live grenade’ discovered

Read more: Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park
Next story
Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

High 13 degrees

Immunization rates in Revelstoke substantially below provincial average

Rates are on the decline across the country

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park teams with the Okanagan Chain Gang to raise money for WWC

City of Revelstoke launches survey on communication

The results will be incorporated into the upcoming communication strategy

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Gold medals were won by students Josh Burnell and Kendall Giesbrecht.

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Cache Creek man accused of murder out on bail in Kelowna supportive housing

Corey Harkness is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 14 shooting in Cache Creek

Most Read