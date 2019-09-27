Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

High mountain passes will likely see a significant amount of snow this weekend

A special weather statement is in effect for most of interior B.C. as a cold airmass settles in bringing cold temperatures and snow at higher elevations this weekend.

High mountain passes, including Kootenay Pass, the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Rogers Pass could see snow near the summits starting today.

According to Environment Canada, Kootenay Pass has the potential to see up to 15 cm of snow by Saturday night, although the time and amounts remain quite uncertain.

In Kelowna, the temperature will reach a high of 12°C on Friday before dropping to a low of 5°C overnight. The temperature will remain in the single digits throughout the weekend before returning to drier conditions and seasonal temperatures early next week.

Similar temperatures will be felt in Vernon, Salmon Arm, and Penticton.

Local ski resorts are also expecting to get hit by the winter weather with Big White Ski Resort expecting 21 cm of snow over the weekend. Further south, Red Mountain and White will likely recieve more than 10 cm of the white stuff.

Areas along the B.C. – Alberta border are also expected to see snow as well.

In the Elk Valley, freezing levels will hover just above the valley bottom later today before dropping tonight. Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to begin falling tonight and continue until Sunday.

A BC highway alert is in effect for the following roads:

Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass