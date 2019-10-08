Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

Highways throughout interior BC were covered in snow overnight making driving difficult for many trying to get around the province.

According to Environment Canada, up to 10 centimetres of snow fell in many parts of the region and a special weather statement remains in effect.

According to the national weather agency, periods of snow will gradually taper off over today along the the Coquihalla, however snow will continue to fall elsewhere.

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Snowfall accumulations at this time are forecast to be from 5 to 10 cm. However, local accumulations greater than 10 cm are possible.

Dtrong gusty winds are sldo expected to accompany the cold front sweeping down from the north.

For up to date information about road conditions visit at www.drivebc.ca.

Special weather statement remains in effect for high mountain passes

