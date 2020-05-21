Snow is expected as low as 1,300 to 1,500 metres elevation tonight but will rise back to 1,700 to 1,900 metres Friday afternoon. (Contributed)

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

A special weather alert is in effect for the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

According to Environment Canada, a weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday. Snow is expected as low as 1,300 to 1,500 metres elevation tonight but will rise back to 1,700 to 1,900 metres Friday afternoon.

Over Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, showers will change to snow this evening with local amounts up to 15 cm near Kootenay Pass by Friday morning. Snow will taper off to a few flurries or rain showers Friday afternoon.

Over the Okanagan Connector, up to 5 cm snow accumulations are possible near the summit tonight. Snow will taper off or change to rain showers Friday morning.

Over the Allison Pass, showers may change to flurries near the summit this evening with possibly up to 2 cm snow accumulation tonight.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Travelers should be sure to monitor alerts at www.drivebc.ca.

