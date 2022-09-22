‘Spectacular and diverse’ musical talent to perform at LUNA Sound

The night of music is set to be Revelstoke’s biggest in three years

Tomorrow night (Sept. 23) is slated to be an enormous evening for the Revelstoke arts and music scene, and the biggest night of live music in three years.

LUNA Sound is gearing up for a night of diverse and original music, as four stages at venues around town will simultaneously feature a variety of artists and bands from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The four stages will each have a musical theme and are scattered around downtown Revelstoke at four separate venues.

The Big Bang Stage, located at the Revelstoke Community Centre, will feature a night of diverse electronic dance music. The acts include Surrey-based Kahnvict, 2022 JUNO Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year DJ Shub, and Ethiopian/Eritrean singer-songwriter Witch Prophet.

The River City Pub will host the Starlight Stage, featuring hip-hop artists from across Canada. Toronto-born Lex Leosis, Vancouver-born-and-based Ndidi Cascade, and Manitoba’s Leonard Sumner.

The punk-rock Galaxy stage will be hosted at the Revelstoke Legion, featuring Kitty & The Rooster and the Pack A.D.

The Catholic Church Hall will host RnB artists Ndidi Onukwulu and DACEY on the Constellation Stage.

For a detailed list of each act and more information on the event, visit lunafest.ca/web/luna-sound-2022.

