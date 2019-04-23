Speed humps to be considered for Peachland

The proposed speed humps would help reduce speeds on Beach Avenue

The district of Peachland is reviewing the need for speed humps on Beach Avenue.

A report that will be presented to council cites that there have been concerns about noise, speed and safety along the waterfront avenue.

City staff has determined that speed humps are preferable to speed bumps, “are designed to slow a driver down to a speed of 30 km/h at the lowest.”

“At excessive speeds the effects of speed humps can have a jolting effect and be quite uncomfortable for drivers, passengers and cargo.”

Speed humps are three inches high and are placed in series at intervals to achieve the desired speed of drivers, usually the speed humps come in pairs.

If council approves the request for speed humps along Beach Avenue, staff would need to collect data and information including gauging support from residents, collecting traffic data, speaking with emergency service providers, BC Transit, the school district and the operations department regarding snow removal.

Council will meet on April 23.

