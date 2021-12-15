Splatsin members can hear from Kukpi7 & Tkwamipla7 (chief and council) candidates

A chance to hear from Splastin members looking to lead the community is open to members.

Election of a new chief and council (Kukpi7 & Tkwamipla7) takes place Jan. 10, 2022.

There are three candidates seeking the chief’s position: incumbent Wayne Christian, Douglas Thomas and Randy Williams.

There are 11 council candidate: Trina Antoine, Leonard Edwards, Loretta Eustache, incumbent Edna Felix, Floyd Felix, Laureen Felix, Crystal Johnson, Beverly Thomas, Brock Thomas-Charles, Sabrina Vergata and incumbent Theresa William.

There are five councillor positions. Incumbent councillors Doug Thomas, Shawn Tronson and George William are not seeking re-election.

Splatsin administration is hosting an all candidates forum Dec. 22 to give the membership an opportunity to get to know the candidates and have some of their most pressing questions addressed. All band members 18 and older are invited to attend.

Questions can be emailed prior to midnight Dec.21 to engagement@splatsin.ca. If your question is directed toward a specific candidate, please note this in your email. Questions not addressed to specific candidates will be answered by the first candidate to put up their hand.

Those wishing to attend must register in advance at splatsin.ca.

The forum starts with candidate self-introductions at 5 p.m. followed by the question and answer period.

Prior to the election, band members living off-reserve, elders and vulnerable populations can vote by mail by requesting a mail-in package by emailing or phoning fschiffner90@gmail.com or 1-800-813-2173. Provide your mailing address including city, street address, postal code, and country. Mail-in ballots must be returned to the Electoral Officer by Jan. 10.

