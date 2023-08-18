Spot fires could be seen burning northwest of the Adams Lake mill on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Victoria Skofteby photo)

Spot fires burning near Adams Lake mill in the Shuswap

Embers being blow from Bush Creek East blaze

Embers blown from the Bush Creek East wildfire have created spot fires near the Adams Lake mill.

BC Wildfire Service Fire Information Officer Forrest Tower said Friday afternoon, Aug. 18, that the 3,287-hectare-plus wildfire was moving south along the lake’s west side.

“This morning there were spot fires near the mill site and it’s past the mill site now too,” said Tower, explaining the fires are being sparked by embers carried by the wind.

“We’re having really strong northerly winds right now, so that fire is moving south fairly aggressively,” said Tower, adding structure protection is set up at the mill.

“We have crews doing what they can and as they are able to… until it’s unsafe, and there is structure protection working in the mill site as well,” said Tower.

The winds are also creating problems with the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. An evacuation order was issued Friday for communities south of the fire along the lake’s east side.

Read more: WILDFIRES: 4,500 British Columbians on evacuation order

