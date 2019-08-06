A fire was discovered south of Westwold on Aug. 5. (BC Wildfire Image)

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a small fire has ignited near the Salmon River south of Westwold.

The fire, which was discovered on Aug. 5, is listed as new and its size is estimated at 0.009 of a hectare.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Read More: Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

A wildfire service representative said the spot fire is currently under control with no further growth expected. The suspected cause of the fire is lightning.

The lightning-caused fire which crews discovered north of Aylmer Lake near Chase on Aug. 1 is still listed as under control. The fire is estimated to be 0.22 of a hectare.

Read More: New trails added near Chase and Salmon Arm

Read More: Update: Wildfire in South Okanagan grows to 280 hectares

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Just Posted

Web poll: Should Area B in CSRD be allowed to not have building inspections?

Representative for the area said he will petition for the requirement to be removed

A War has Begun: City of Revelstoke vs. Regional District Area B

We have a battle of one government pitted against another

Revelstoke roads and weather: road construction throughout Glacier National Park

There are five road work projects between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 25 degrees

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Temperatures around 30C are expected region-wide.

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

A column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Most Read