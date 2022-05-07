Okanagan Indian Band members set up Tiger Dams, work that comes after the band activated its emergency operations centre due to flood risks Friday, May 6, 2022. (OKIB photo)

Okanagan Indian Band members set up Tiger Dams, work that comes after the band activated its emergency operations centre due to flood risks Friday, May 6, 2022. (OKIB photo)

Spring freshets trigger Okanagan Indian Band’s emergency operations centre

The band activated its EOC Friday due to increased risk of flooding

The Okanagan Indian Band has activated its emergency operations centre (EOC) as spring freshet increases the risk of flooding.

The community’s flood risk is higher this year due to the forest-clearing impacts of the White Rock Lake wildfire, the OKIB said in an update on its website Saturday, May 7.

“We are currently installing Tiger Dams along Whitemans creek to prevent flooding impacts,” a spokesperson for the band said.

Tiger Dams consist of elongated and flexible tubes which can connect to function like sandbags, though they’re filled with water instead of sand.

The OKIB has secured additional resources from the province, in the form of Tiger Dams and Gabion Baskets.

A sandbag station is being set up at Komasket, where a recently purchased sandbag machine will be used.

“We will continue to monitor areas that have been identified in post wildfire hazard assessments as being at risk.”

Community members with questions are asked to contact Colleen Marchand at Colleen.marchand@okanagan.org.

Yesterday, the B.C. government announced the OKIB will receive $25,000 in emergency preparedness funds to put towards capacity-building projects. More than $1.9 million will be distributed throughout the province to improve emergency support services in B.C. communities.

READ MORE: Emergency preparedness funding earmarked for Vernon, OKIB

READ MORE: Armstrong preparing for floods, fires

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021Emergency Preparedness

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court rules challenge to health worker vaccine mandate can proceed
Next story
RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Calculations by Canadian demographer show Kelowna’s CMA had a fertility rate of 1.15 in 2020, the second lowest in all of Canada. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Kelowna delivering Canada’s sixth lowest fertility rates

Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported revisions to owner liability insurance requirements for vacation rental temporary use permits at its April 21 meeting. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District changes insurance requirements for vacation rental permits

A Gold Freight semi-truck careened into a swamp on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on May 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)
Semi-truck in swamp following vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The charity has seen an increase in abandoned animals this year (Okanagan Humane Society/Submitted)
Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals