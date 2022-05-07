Spring freshets trigger Okanagan Indian Band’s emergency operations centre

The band activated its EOC Friday due to increased risk of flooding

Okanagan Indian Band members set up Tiger Dams, work that comes after the band activated its emergency operations centre due to flood risks Friday, May 6, 2022. (OKIB photo)

The Okanagan Indian Band has activated its emergency operations centre (EOC) as spring freshet increases the risk of flooding.

The community’s flood risk is higher this year due to the forest-clearing impacts of the White Rock Lake wildfire, the OKIB said in an update on its website Saturday, May 7.

“We are currently installing Tiger Dams along Whitemans creek to prevent flooding impacts,” a spokesperson for the band said.

Tiger Dams consist of elongated and flexible tubes which can connect to function like sandbags, though they’re filled with water instead of sand.

The OKIB has secured additional resources from the province, in the form of Tiger Dams and Gabion Baskets.

A sandbag station is being set up at Komasket, where a recently purchased sandbag machine will be used.

“We will continue to monitor areas that have been identified in post wildfire hazard assessments as being at risk.”

Community members with questions are asked to contact Colleen Marchand at Colleen.marchand@okanagan.org.

Yesterday, the B.C. government announced the OKIB will receive $25,000 in emergency preparedness funds to put towards capacity-building projects. More than $1.9 million will be distributed throughout the province to improve emergency support services in B.C. communities.

READ MORE: Emergency preparedness funding earmarked for Vernon, OKIB

READ MORE: Armstrong preparing for floods, fires

Brendan Shykora

B.C. Floods 2021Emergency Preparedness