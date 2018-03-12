Revelstoke is in for a high of 8C today. This image is taken from the Fidelity webcam in Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada Webcam)

Spring is in the air

Fog patches to burn off with the sun and a high of 8C Monday

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring.

Revelstoke is in for a 10 degree shift in temperature today. It’s currently -7C with mist and the high today is 8C.

On the Trans-Canada Highway this morning, DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Craigellachie to Glacier National Park.

Expect delays near Canyon Hot Springs when avalanche control gets going between 1 and 2 p.m.

On Highway 23, DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay. Winter highway maintenance is also scheduled along that stretch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so expect delays up to 20 minutes.

For current weather, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current roads, go to drivebc.ca.

