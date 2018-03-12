Spring is in the air

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring.
Revelstoke is in for a 10 degree shift in temperature today. It’s currently -7C with mist and the high today is 8C.
On the Trans-Canada Highway this morning, DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Craigellachie to Glacier National Park.
Expect delays near Canyon Hot Springs when avalanche control gets going between 1 and 2 p.m.
On Highway 23, DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay. Winter highway maintenance is also scheduled along that stretch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so expect delays up to 20 minutes.
For current weather, go to weather.gc.ca.
For current roads, go to drivebc.ca.
