Spring is in the air

Fog patches to burn off with the sun and a high of 8C Monday

Revelstoke is in for a high of 8C today. This image is taken from the Fidelity webcam in Glacier National Park. (Parks Canada Webcam)

It’s beginning to look a lot like spring.

Revelstoke is in for a 10 degree shift in temperature today. It’s currently -7C with mist and the high today is 8C.

On the Trans-Canada Highway this morning, DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Craigellachie to Glacier National Park.

Expect delays near Canyon Hot Springs when avalanche control gets going between 1 and 2 p.m.

On Highway 23, DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay. Winter highway maintenance is also scheduled along that stretch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so expect delays up to 20 minutes.

For current weather, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current roads, go to drivebc.ca.

In case you missed it:

Alana Brittin skis to first victory at nationals

Revelstoke Grizzlies head coach names the best in the KIJHL

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

Search and rescue airlift snowmobiler to hospital near Golden

Grizzlies, Wranglers return to Revelstoke tied 2-2

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.