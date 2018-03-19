Spring melt uncovers dirty needles in Vernon

Vernon residents upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

A photo of needles shared on social media in front of an Anderson Way business has sparked community outrage. (Vernon Rant and Rave image)

An abundance of needles springing up around town has the public outraged with safety concerns.

The snow melt is revealing discarded needles in various locations around town – including Anderson Way, near the Civic Arena and walking trails around town.

And it’s not just Vernon.

“Last time I was in Vernon at a school playground with my daughter we found needles littered around the school yard. It is a terrifying site when you have little ones playing near this trash,” said Zachary Linderman. “I hope a solution is found for the small group of people doing this!”

According to Interior Health: “Anyone using a needle to inject should dispose of it safely. However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes discarded needles and drug paraphernalia are found in public areas.”

Therefore those who are cleaning up needles are urged to use safe needle disposal.

– Do not try to replace the cap on the needle, snap, break or bend the needle.

– Pick up needle using work or latex gloves and tongs or tweezers, holding needle point away from you.

– Put the needle in a metal or hard plastic container that has a lid, such as a product or drink bottle.

– Replace cap on container firmly and label it.

– Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water.

– Drop off the sealed container at your local health unit or at a community drop box.

The Vernon Health Unit offers disposal of used needles and distribution of clean needles, as well as information to encourage safer injection practices.

The Community Safety Office will also accept found drug paraphernalia for destruction providing it is properly contained in a lidded puncture-proof container.

The city of Vernon recently released an warning about debris being uncovered with spring melt.

