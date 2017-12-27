A map shows where a fire destroyed a home in the small community of St. Ives on Boxing Day.

St. Ives home, vehicles lost to fire

Owners of the residence were away for the holidays

A home in St. Ives has been totally destroyed by fire on Boxing Day, but there were no injuries.

On Dec. 26, at 8:30 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a residential structure fire at 8784 Squilax Anglemont Road, St. Ives.

Cpl. Scott Linklater of the Chase RCMP detachment reports Celista and Anglemont Volunteer Fire Departments arrived on scene to find a house had been lost to fire and a detached garage still burning. The fire was extinguished but not before the loss of the house, garage and two vehicles.

The homeowners were out of the community for the holidays when the fire started. No injuries were sustained during the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is considered non-suspicious.

