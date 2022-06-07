Stained glass and shredding: Unique storefront celebrates grand opening

Central Lifestyle Collective and Mountain Made Studio is located at 308A First St W.

Trevor Smith, Kelly Hutcheson and their dog Loki in their newly opened storefront. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A storefront that gives shoppers the opportunity to look at elegant stained glass pieces while riding a mini-ramp seems out-of-this-world.

But Trevor Smith and Kelly Hutcheson are making that dream a reality in their newly-opened commercial space.

Central Lifestyle Collective and Mountain Made Studio celebrated the grand opening of a shared storefront on Saturday (June 4). The two businesses combine sport-lifestyle with art at 308A First St W. in downtown Revelstoke.

Hutcheson has been in there community for eight years.

Loki was greeting customers on opening day. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Wanting to become more ingrained in the Revelstoke arts scene, she’s transitioned Mountain Made Studio into her full-time career in the last two years.

Smith was in the ski and snowboard retail industry in Whistler for more than a decade.

He always had a vision of how a shop could look in a place as unique as Revelstoke. “When means and opportunity come together sometimes its worth jumping in and taking advantage of that,” said Smith.

They called their shared space a new concept on an old idea. It integrates stained glass, skateboarding, BMXing, and lifestyle into a unique experience in their storefront.

Mountain Made Studio stained glass next to skateboards. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

“In a town with so many people coming through, to have a space that’s extremely unique, out of the box, and eye catching is really important,” said Smith.

The Central Lifestyle Collective name is inspired by the geographic location of Revelstoke as a hub in the centre of the province, and hopes his shop can be a similar hub for Revelstoke lifestyle.

Hutcheson said her bread-and-butter stained glass pieces are visuals of mountains and bears, the inspiration for the name of her brand, but she’s also expanding to larger pieces.

Smith and Hutcheson say the transition into the shared space has been made easy by the support from other passionate business owners in Revelstoke and by their product distributors who have facilitated the opening of the storefront.

Clothing wall inside the storefront. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

