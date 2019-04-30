Statue of rocket proposed for Summerland Secondary School

High school recently held competition for design of the image

SCHOOL LOGO Summerland Secondary School’s teams are called the Rockets and the logo features a stylized rocket. A statue of a rocket has been proposed to grace the high school property. (Image submitted)

By Joshua Oggelsby

Summerland Secondary School and Ripley Stainless are teaming up on a project to build a statue for the school.

Ripley Stainless is celebrating its 40th year in business and they wanted to do something special for the community.

That’s when Lara Hughes of Ripley Stainless, a former Summerland Secondary School graduate, came up with the idea of a statue.

READ MORE: Greener future for Summerland Secondary

READ MORE: Program teaches entrepreneur skills

“I have always wondered why we didn’t have a statue like other schools,” said Hughes. “And a stainless rocket would be so cool and unique.”

Ripley Stainless will be supplying the materials and their employees will be volunteering drafting and welding time on Fridays towards the project.

The statue will be of a rocket and there was recently a competition at the school for a design idea. The company will be working together with the students to come up with the right design for the rocket.

The statue could be as high as nine metres and will be placed in the centre of the roundabout of the school parking lot if the project is approved by the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road
Next story
Canadian recall issued for frozen profiteroles, eclairs due to salmonella risk

Just Posted

Scholarships for attending international conference on the future of the Columbia River

The conference is in Kimberly from Sept. 12 to 14, 2019

Revelstoke roads and weather: last day of avalanche forecast

High 12 degrees

Community Calendar April 30 to May 7

Events include: Writer’s Bloc, electric fence workshop and Spring Block Party

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Letter: total area protected against logging for caribou

The protected area is 229,418 ha

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Youth seeks help taking hockey dreams to next level

Shuswap’s Jacob Tudan fundraising to fill spot on major junior team in Philadelphia

Food trucks ready to serve up in downtown Kelowna

City Park will open up for food trucks May 15

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Statue of rocket proposed for Summerland Secondary School

High school recently held competition for design of the image

Most Read