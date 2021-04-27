Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)

Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging residents to respect the province’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The restriction were introduced in late April to slow the rise of COVID-19 cases. The order, under the Emergency Program Act, restricts non-essential travel in British Columbia. Summerland residents must stay in the Interior and Northern Health regions.

READ ALSO: B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

READ ALSO: B.C. travel restrictions create uncertainty among North Okanagan-Shuswap businesses

“Although we are unable to move about our beautiful province as freely as usual for the next month, we can be thankful we live in the Okanagan — and in Summerland — where outdoor activities are plentiful, especially as we move into the warmer days ahead,” Boot said in her mayor’s report on April 26.

She urges residents to stay in the community and to travel for essential purposes only.

The travel restrictions are in effect until May 25.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has said fines of $575 can be imposed on those violating the restrictions.

