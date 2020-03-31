Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

Glade, Kootenay and Arrow Lakes some of the ferry crossings in Interior

The B.C. government is asking people to remain inside their vehicles on Interior ferry crossings (File photo)

The B.C. government is reminding people to stay inside their vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If people must take an Interior ferry, the B.C. government said in a statement that they must follow the directions of crew for safety purposes.

READ MORE: New Arrow Park ferry begins full service

Waterbridge Ferries said they have also been doing their part to combat the spread of COVID-19 on its Adam and Arrow Lakes ferry routes.

“We have new procedures in place to mitigate the spread of illness on our ferries and at our terminals,” said Waterbridge Ferries in a statement.

“As a precaution, crews at our terminals and on board our vessels are taking extra measures to clean all touch points until the risk is contained.”

Some of the other ferry crossings in the Interior are located at Glade and Kootenay Lake.

Across the province, BC Ferries has also asked people to stay in their vehicles if they’re travelling on any of its routes.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.