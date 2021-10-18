The Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor was spotted sailing the waters in the Strait of Georgia near Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18. (Photo courtesy Tami Mullaly)

Stealthy U.S. Navy warship attracts notice as it sails through B.C. waters

Zumwalt-class destroyer operating near Area Whiskey Golf

A U.S. Navy destroyer may be designed to be radar stealthy, but its unusual appearance attracted attention when it sailed the waters off north Nanaimo on Monday, Oct. 18.

The USS Michael Monsoor is one of three Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers designed to be less visible on radar.

According to a U.S. Navy press release, the USS Michael Monsoor is 610 feet (185 metres) long, 14,500 tonnes, and can sail at speeds of 30-plus knots.

“Zumwalt-class destroyers are the most lethal and sophisticated destroyers ever built,” the release noted.

One of the USS Michael Monsoor’s two sister ships, USS Zumwalt, which was the first of three Zumwalt-class destroyers built for the U.S. Navy, visited CFB Esquimalt in 2019.

