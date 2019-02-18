MP Wayne Stetski.

Steski: NDP supports nation-wide pharmacare system

Earlier this month, the federal NDP began to outline their plan to provide medication coverage for all Canadians by announcing they would implement a universal, public, comprehensive pharmacare system across Canada.

While the Liberal government’s leaked plan on prescription drugs was welcomed news for insurance and pharmaceutical companies, many have pointed out it will continue to leave millions of Canadians unable to afford the medication they need.

“I’ve heard stories of constituents in my riding not taking the full dosage of their medication in order to make their supply last longer, and other cases of people having to choose between paying their hydro bill or paying the high cost of their medication,” said Wayne Stetski MP for Kootenay-Columbia in a news release.

“This puts the health and well-being of people at risk. It’s shameful that the Liberal government is putting the profits of drug and insurance companies ahead of the well-being of Canadians. We deserve better and should not have to rack up our debt just to get the medicine our families need.”

Canada is the only industrialized country with a public health care system that does not include coverage for prescription drugs.

The NDP’s medication-coverage-for-all plan would include the cost of prescription drugs in Canada’s existing health care system and would utilize the negotiating power of 37 million Canadians to lower the overall costs of prescription medications.

The Trudeau government plan was leaked to media last week, revealing that the Liberals are unwilling to go beyond a ‘limited’ and ‘industry-friendly model of pharmacare’.

“The Liberals continue to side with the richest corporations instead of doing what’s right for everyday Canadians struggling with the high costs of housing, daycare and expensive medication,” added Stetski.

“Instead of giving billions of public dollars in tax breaks and giveaways to the most profitable corporations, we would make different choices. We would implement a universal, public, comprehensive pharmacare system that covers the cost of medication for every Canadian.”

Previous story
Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump
Next story
Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Just Posted

Steski: NDP supports nation-wide pharmacare system

Earlier this month, the federal NDP began to outline their plan to… Continue reading

Family Day move a welcome change: poll

Okanagan readers voted that the new date for Family Day in B.C. is a positive change

Grizzlies win against North Okanagan Knights

Three more games until the playoffs

Every life matters: the world needs more compassion and empathy

Revelstoke local says education and technology is great but we can’t lose what it means to be human

Fundraiser started for mother who had stroke while visiting Central Okanagan family

Tina Parry was visiting her daughter Rita Bruce Nanakeain and grandsons when she had a stroke

‘Just like Iron Man’: Calgary surgeon undergoes experimental spinal surgery

Dr. Richi Gill was in a freak accident on a boogie board during a family vacation in Hawaii

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers

Pope Francis has urged participants to meet with abuse victims before they came to Rome

Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump

Andrew McCabe said FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia

‘Making this up:’ Study says oilsands assessments marred by weak science

Few independently checked their conclusions

Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

Leigh Sindlinger received a Distinguished Service Award for inspiring financial literacy in youth

Poll: What do you think of Family Day weekend’s move?

Until this year, Family Day has fallen on the second Monday in February

Sicamous farmer’s A2 milk could help those with trouble digesting dairy

The milk which contains no A1 beta-casein, a cause of digestive problems for some, hits stores soon

Most Read