Steski: NDP supports nation-wide pharmacare system

Earlier this month, the federal NDP began to outline their plan to provide medication coverage for all Canadians by announcing they would implement a universal, public, comprehensive pharmacare system across Canada.

While the Liberal government’s leaked plan on prescription drugs was welcomed news for insurance and pharmaceutical companies, many have pointed out it will continue to leave millions of Canadians unable to afford the medication they need.

“I’ve heard stories of constituents in my riding not taking the full dosage of their medication in order to make their supply last longer, and other cases of people having to choose between paying their hydro bill or paying the high cost of their medication,” said Wayne Stetski MP for Kootenay-Columbia in a news release.

“This puts the health and well-being of people at risk. It’s shameful that the Liberal government is putting the profits of drug and insurance companies ahead of the well-being of Canadians. We deserve better and should not have to rack up our debt just to get the medicine our families need.”

Canada is the only industrialized country with a public health care system that does not include coverage for prescription drugs.

The NDP’s medication-coverage-for-all plan would include the cost of prescription drugs in Canada’s existing health care system and would utilize the negotiating power of 37 million Canadians to lower the overall costs of prescription medications.

The Trudeau government plan was leaked to media last week, revealing that the Liberals are unwilling to go beyond a ‘limited’ and ‘industry-friendly model of pharmacare’.

“The Liberals continue to side with the richest corporations instead of doing what’s right for everyday Canadians struggling with the high costs of housing, daycare and expensive medication,” added Stetski.

“Instead of giving billions of public dollars in tax breaks and giveaways to the most profitable corporations, we would make different choices. We would implement a universal, public, comprehensive pharmacare system that covers the cost of medication for every Canadian.”