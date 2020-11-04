This trailer stolen from Cherryville was later found in Revelstoke. (Contributed)

Stolen Cherryville trailer recovered near Revelstoke

RCMP continue investigating as no suspects apprehended

A large item stolen out of Cherryville was found approximately 200 kilometres away, in a completely different town.

A white, flat deck utility trailer was taken from the 1300 block of Highway 6 recently and found a few communities away in Revelstoke.

RCMP were alerted to the theft Oct. 31, which took place sometime in the previous two nights. By Nov. 4, RCMP reported the trailer had been located, but not the thief.

“Police do not have any suspects at this time and anyone who may have information about the theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

This isn’t the only recent trailer theft from the rural North Okanagan community.

Cherryville’s old works yard on Highway 6 was broken into over the weekend and red flat deck trailer loaded with silver roofing, toolboxes, compressor, set of tires and more was taken.

That trailer was also later recovered, but on Begbie Road in Cherryville.

The Cherryville Food Bank was also broken into overnight Nov. 2.

This trailer stolen from Cherryville was recovered nearby while another trailer stolen from the area was later found in Revelstoke. (Contributed)

Most Read