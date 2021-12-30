Stolen sled found on Westside, truck repainted and located in Vernon

The power of social media and word of mouth helped an Enderby family get their stolen truck and sled back within days.

The family, with their three kids in tow, had to make a quick stop at the Walmart in Vernon on Dec. 26 when they came out to find their wheels had been stolen.

“They were not even in there for 20 minutes,” mom Sherry Reardon said. “And the truck was locked and not running.”

Along with their ride home, thieves made off with their kids car seats and a snowmobile in the back of the truck.

Reardon was quick to post photos of the black F350 and blue and yellow sled across social media pages, with the couple offering a $2,000 reward

That led to a tip from someone who saw the truck leaving a driveway on Westside Road.

The couple, with half-a-dozen others with them “just in case,” took a trip out to Westside Road to the property near Parker Cove.

Lo and behold, they found their sled.

“First thing they seen was their car seats and then the sled loaded up on another F350,” said Reardon. “They contacted the RCMP but were unable to get through (calling the non-emergency line) so they loaded it up and took it back.”

The police were obviously looking for it too, as the couple ended up being pulled over three times in Armstrong while driving home.

“They then gave the info they had about the whereabouts of their truck and it was found a couple hours later in Vernon but had been painted white, tires had been painted and tool box removed,” said Reardon, who believes it was found on 24th Avenue.

No one was in the truck when it was recovered.

“The truck was fully insured but they would have got nothing for the sled so that would have been a huge loss of around $10,000,” the social-media savvy grandma said.

“Thanks to all who shared and made this happen.”

READ MORE: Several Vernon businesses broken into over holidays

READ MORE: Police report receiving death threats on Christmas Day in North Shuswap

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMPtheft