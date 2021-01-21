Stolen truck that rammed car in Lake Country sought

Man in his 30s seen driving white Dodge Ram

RCMP are on the hunt for a truck that was reportedly stolen and then involved in a hit-and-run.

A dirty white Dodge Ram with black rocker panels turned left onto Highway 97 in Lake Country at approximately 1:25 p.m. Jan. 16, T-boning a black Kia Optima sedan driving southbound.

“The truck briefly stopped and then drove south, turning right on Berry Road then Okanagan Centre Road West and last seen westbound on Oceola Road toward Okanagan Lake,” Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers assistant coordinator Lori Holand said. “The truck has been reported as stolen, and will now have damage to the driver front bumper area.”

It was driven by a Caucasian man, approximately 30 years of age with light brown curly or unkempt hair, a beard, and wearing a red plaid jacket. Another occupant was seen by witnesses, a Caucasian man between 30-35 years old.

The truck has B.C. plate number PA2840 and VIN 3D7TT2CTXAG168544.

If you have information on this crime, please report to Lake Country RCMP or anonymously to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

