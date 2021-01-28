Stolen vehicle found in Summerland orchard

Fake license plates had been used on vehicle

A stolen sport utility vehicle was found rolled on its roof in an orchard of Prairie Valley Road in Summerland. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Police were called early in the afternoon of Jan. 28 when a vehicle was found abandoned in an orchard off Prairie Valley Road in Summerland.

The sport utility vehicle had rolled and had landed on its roof in the orchard at the intersection of Prairie Valley Road and Morrow Avenue.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen and fake license plates had been used.

An investigation is continuing.

